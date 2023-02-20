Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 20 February 2023 Dublin: 11°C
# Your Say
Poll: What is your favourite Roald Dahl book?
A Willy Wonka prequel film starring Timothy Chalamet is set for release in December.
3.1k
9
52 minutes ago

PUBLISHERS ANNOUNCED THIS weekend that the latest editions of Roald Dahl’s children’s books have been edited to remove language which could be deemed offensive.

Opinions have been mixed on the changes, but discussion has been enough to get the nostalgia going for one of the most celebrated children’s authors of all time.

Dahl’s books have been made into over a dozen films with a Willy Wonka prequel film being released later this year as well as the first film adapatation of The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar directed by Wes Anderson.

Today we’re asking you: What is your favourite book by Roald Dahl? 


Poll Results:

Another Roald Dahl book (342)
Charlie and The Chocolate Factory (201)
The BFG (184)
Matilda (164)
I'm more of an Enid Blyton fan (103)





Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
9
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     