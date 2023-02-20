Poll: What is your favourite Roald Dahl book?

PUBLISHERS ANNOUNCED THIS weekend that the latest editions of Roald Dahl’s children’s books have been edited to remove language which could be deemed offensive.

Opinions have been mixed on the changes, but discussion has been enough to get the nostalgia going for one of the most celebrated children’s authors of all time.

Dahl’s books have been made into over a dozen films with a Willy Wonka prequel film being released later this year as well as the first film adapatation of The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar directed by Wes Anderson.

Today we’re asking you: What is your favourite book by Roald Dahl?

