THE NUMBER OF Cabinet ministers – and so called super junior ministers – the government is allowed to appoint has become a political issue this week.

The number of senior ministers is capped at 15 but super junior ministers also attend Cabinet meetings.

TD Paul Murphy is seeking a High Court injunction in an attempt to prevent super junior ministers from doing so.

Advertisement

The People Before Profit-Solidarity TD lodged proceedings against the Taoiseach, the Government and the Attorney General yesterday.

Murphy claims the attendance of ministers of state or super junior ministers at cabinet meetings is inconsistent with the Constitution. He also aid it would be a “good idea” to call former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as a witness.

“In 20 years in politics, I couldn’t count the number of times someone proposed that there be a new minister for X or a new department for Y,” Varadkar said in The Times a couple of weeks ago, adding that the follow-up question would always be, which department would it replace?

So, today we are asking: Should there be more Cabinet ministers?