Poll: Have you gone to one of the HSE's walk-in Covid-19 test centres?

THE HSE ANNOUNCED yesterday that it will open more Covid-19 test centres for asymptomatic people in the coming days.

Thirteen centres are currently operational across ten counties, while other centres have appeared in different locations since they began operating earlier this month.

The centres support the HSE’s Covid-19 testing system by allowing asymptomatic cases to be identified and preventing the virus from spreading in the community unchecked.

More than 40,000 people have used the centres already, with around 3.5% of those testing positive – showing just how successful they have been in detecting Covid-19 cases.

With the programme set to continue in the coming weeks, today we’re asking: Have you gone to a walk-in Covid-19 test centre?

