Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 27 April 2021
Poll: Have you gone to one of the HSE's walk-in Covid-19 test centres?

13 centres are currently operational across ten counties.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 27 Apr 2021, 8:56 AM
Tuesday 27 Apr 2021, 8:56 AM
https://jrnl.ie/5420938
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE HSE ANNOUNCED yesterday that it will open more Covid-19 test centres for asymptomatic people in the coming days.

Thirteen centres are currently operational across ten counties, while other centres have appeared in different locations since they began operating earlier this month.

The centres support the HSE’s Covid-19 testing system by allowing asymptomatic cases to be identified and preventing the virus from spreading in the community unchecked.

More than 40,000 people have used the centres already, with around 3.5% of those testing positive – showing just how successful they have been in detecting Covid-19 cases.

With the programme set to continue in the coming weeks, today we’re asking: Have you gone to a walk-in Covid-19 test centre?


Poll Results:

No, and I won't be going to one (346)
No, there's been no centre in my county (144)
Yes (78)
No, but I intend to (68)




About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

