Thursday 28 March, 2019
Poll: Would you support an immediate rent freeze in Ireland?

Limerick City East and Navan have now been designated Rent Pressure Zones.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 28 Mar 2019, 9:30 AM
53 minutes ago 6,181 Views 31 Comments
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

DESPITE TWO MORE areas being designated Rent Pressure Zones, TDs have renewed called for an immediate rent freeze as an alternative measure to address Ireland’s rising rents.

Rent Pressure Zone (RPZ) laws were first introduced by the government in December 2016 and are aimed at tackling spiralling rents by capping annual rent rises by 4% in certain areas.

Sinn Féin’s Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin has said, however, that RPZ laws are not working. Calling for an immediate three-year rent freeze to be introduced across the State, Ó Broin has said that “the time for a measured response to this crisis has long passed”. 

So, today we’re asking: Would you support an immediate rent freeze in Ireland? 


Poll Results:

Yes (746)
No (252)
I don't know/I don't care (39)



About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (31)

