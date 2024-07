PROTESTORS WHO TORE down fencing along the Grand Canal in Portobello have called for an “end to the construction of hostile architecture”.

A coalition of activist groups took part in last night’s protest which demanded that Waterways Ireland remove the fencing along the Grand Canal.

In recent months, fencing has been erected along the canal by Waterways Ireland to prevent the rising number of unaccommodated asylum seekers pitching tents along the canal.

Waterways Ireland CEO John McDonagh said earlier this month that barricades would continue to be erected along the canal if more tents are pitched.

Waterways Ireland has spent more than €145,000 on removing tents and erecting fencing.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the protest last night, but was later released without charge, and a garda spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing.

The protestors said that the fencing has “removed access to public space in the area” and has “not addressed the underlying issues of a lack of housing and housing accommodation”.

They also noted that two men who were known to homeless services were found dead in the canal earlier this month.

The protestors added that people “who have been left with no other option but to live in tents on the canal have faced eviction and threats of violence”.

The Community Action Tenants Union Rathmines branch said the fencing has “destroyed the limited public space available in this area and forced people to sleep rough in danger”.

People Before Profit Dublin Bay South meanwhile described the fencing as “anti-homeless architecture” that “ensures no one will be able to enjoy our canal”.

The protest was carried out by a coalition of groups including Community Action Tenants Union (CATU), People Before Profit Dublin Bay South, Social Rights Ireland, Fronta Nua, Queer Intifada, University College Dublin Boycott Divest Sanction (UCD BDS), and United Against Racism.

They say action like last night’s will “continue to escalate with direct action” if the fencing is not removed by July.

The coalition is also calling on Dublin City Council to “stop evicting refugees and Irish people”.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said she was “shocked to see barriers thrown everywhere” in Portobello after last night’s protest, and while she acknowledged that “we are all frustrated at the fencing”, she said “this is not the answer”.

Bacik thanked local gardaí for their “swift action in clearing barriers from paths and roadways”.

It absolutely is the answer. https://t.co/daHt61yucc — Paul Murphy 🏳️‍⚧️ (@paulmurphy_TD) July 18, 2024

However, People Before Profit’s Paul Murphy said action such as this “absolutely is the answer” and that it was “about time someone did this”.

Waterways Ireland has been approached for comment.