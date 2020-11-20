Quiz: How much do you know about the history of Anglo-Irish relations?

THE HISTORY OF Anglo-Irish relations was in the news again this week, after reports emerged that Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny showed a “motivational video” to his players before last week’s friendly with England.

It’s a topic many Irish people have learned about in school, and it’s provided plenty of cultural inspiration to authors and filmmakers over the years.

But how much of this part of Ireland’s history do you actually know about? Test your knowledge below.

The popular narrative dictates that British rule in Ireland lasted 800 years. But how many years actually passed between the Anglo-Norman invasion and the foundation of the Irish Free State? 664 753

812 856 Who was the first King of England to set foot on Irish soil? Henry II Henry V

Henry VIII Richard III Which Kildare nobleman went into open rebellion against Henry VIII in 1536? The Earl of Desmond Aodh Mag Uidhir

Silken Thomas Brian Boru What was the name of the policy under which Irish clans were converted from a structure rooted in kin loyalties, to the feudal-based English legal system? Surrender and regrant The Penal Laws

The Flight of the Earls The Ulster Plantation Which queen was Queen's County - now known as Laois - named after? Mary I Elizabeth I

Mary II Gráinne Mhaol Which of the following was not besieged during the Cromwellian conquest of Ireland? Drogheda Wexford

Limerick Cork What year was the Battle of the Boyne? 1688 1690

1692 1694 Which of the following was NOT one of the Penal Laws? Catholics were banned from inheriting Protestant land Catholics were banned from owning a horse valued at over £5

Catholics were barred from holding firearms or serving in the armed forces Catholics were barred from owning land What was the name of the secret group formed by Wolfe Tone in the wake of the French Revolution to secure "an equal representation of all the people"? The Irish Republican Brotherhood The Fenian Brotherhood

The Society of United Irishmen The Irish Citizen Army What year did the Act of Union come into effect, abolishing the Irish Parliament? 1798 1801

1829 1912 Which British official was in charge of the administration of government relief during the Great Famine? Sir Charles Trevelyan Lord John Russell

Sir Robert Peel Queen Victoria And finally, whose name appears first on the 1916 Proclamation of the Irish Republic? P.H. Pearse Sean Mac Diarmada

