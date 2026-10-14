Quiz: How much do you know about Angelina Jolie?

ANGELINA JOLIE HAS been gracing our screens since she was just a child. The daughter of actor Jon Voight, she’s well steeped in Hollywood and has been involved in many high-profile projects over the years.

Though she hasn’t been in a lot of films lately, she did star in Kiss of the Spider Woman, which begins streaming on Sky Cinema Premiere and NOW from this Saturday.

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So why not put your knowledge of Angelina Jolie to the test in our latest Best of the Box quiz?

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