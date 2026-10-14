Quiz: How much do you know about Angelina Jolie?

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ANGELINA JOLIE HAS been gracing our screens since she was just a child. The daughter of actor Jon Voight, she’s well steeped in Hollywood and has been involved in many high-profile projects over the years.
Though she hasn’t been in a lot of films lately, she did star in Kiss of the Spider Woman, which begins streaming on Sky Cinema Premiere and NOW from this Saturday.
So why not put your knowledge of Angelina Jolie to the test in our latest Best of the Box quiz?
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