Alamy Stock Photo
show quizness

Quiz: How much do you know about Angelina Jolie?

Put it to the test on this week’s Best of the Box quiz.
12.46pm, 14 Oct 2026
772

ANGELINA JOLIE HAS been gracing our screens since she was just a child. The daughter of actor Jon Voight, she’s well steeped in Hollywood and has been involved in many high-profile projects over the years.

Though she hasn’t been in a lot of films lately, she did star in Kiss of the Spider Woman, which begins streaming on Sky Cinema Premiere and NOW from this Saturday. 

So why not put your knowledge of Angelina Jolie to the test in our latest Best of the Box quiz?

venice-italy-angelina-jolie-at-the-world-premiere-of-maria-81st-the-venice-film-festival-29th-august-2024-reflmk430-s030924-001anfisa-polyushkevychlandmark-mediawww-lmkmedia-com Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

What age was Angelina when she starred in her first film in 1982?
5
6

7
Her actor father is Jon Voight, but what is the name of her actor mother?
Jacqueline Bisset
Marcheline Bertrand

Elizabeth Taylor
Which of these was her first major studio film?
Hackers
Playing God

Girl, Interrupted
What was the name of her character in Girl, Interrupted?
Laura
Louise

Lisa
How much did she sell photographs of her first child Shiloh for? (The money was donated to charity)
$2,100,000
$3100,000

$4,100,000
What Latin phrase does she have tattooed on her stomach?
"Quod me nutrit me destruit"
"Tempus Fugit"

Cogito, ergo sum"
What year did she first become a UN goodwill ambassador?
2001
2007

2011
What was the name of her directorial feature debut?
In the Land of Blood and Honey
Unbroken

By the Sea
Which film is this still taken from?
Alamy
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Gone in 60 Seconds

The Bone Collector
Angelina Jolie was an executive producer on which Irish animated feature?
The Secret of Kells
The Breadwinner

Wolfwalkers
How many Oscars has she won for acting?
1
2

3
How many times has she played Lara Croft on screen?
Once
Twice

Three times
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top fan
You know almost everything there is to know about Angelina Jolie
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Second place
You know a lot about Angelina Jolie - but not everything.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Third place
Back to Wikipedia for you!
Share your result:

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie