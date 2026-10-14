Mark Zuckerberg 'enjoying' a pint of Guinness on the Cheeky Pint podcast Screenshot - Spotify
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'That's just my face': Mark Zuckerberg responds to video of him sipping a pint of Guinness

The 12-second clip has racked up more than 13 million views.
1.50pm, 14 Oct 2026
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META CHIEF EXECUTIVE Mark Zuckerberg has responded to a viral clip of him tepidly sipping from a pint of Guinness, saying that’s just the way he looks. 

The Facebook founder appeared in an episode of the Cheeky Pint podcast hosted by Irish tech entrepreneur John Collison to promote his new AI Muse Wonder product.

The podcast features chats with business leaders over pints in a pub setting. 

One clip from the video-recorded episode that was posted on X this week shows Zuckerberg sitting next to Meta’s chief AI officer Alexandr Wang.

As they chat about the new AI agent’s uses, Zuckerberg picks up his pint of the black stuff, takes a sip of what must have been pure head, and promptly puts it back down. 

His expression is that of a man wondering what he’s just put in his mouth as he appears to swill the stout around, not sure whether to swallow or not. 

Regaining his composure, Zuckerberg looks back at Wang while he holds forth about using his Muse to find obscure teas. 

The 12-second clip, posted by X user Mark Malone, has racked up more than 13 million views and over 100,000 likes on the social media site. 

“Mark Zuckerberg pretending to enjoy Guinness is my new favourite thing,” Malone wrote. 

When the clip was shared by another account on Tuesday, which described drinking Guinness as “performative”, Zuckerberg replied saying: “That’s just my face.” 

Zuckerberg, who is not known for his expressiveness or charisma (see that widely ridiculed Metaverse promo), at least saw the fun in things, presumably. 

The footage gives the impression that this may have been Zuckerberg’s first pint of Guinness, but since he’s just moved into a castle in Co Waterford and is trying to ingratiate himself with the locals, you’d think he’d have at least tried a sip before doing so on camera. 

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AI-GENERATED
Readers debate whether Mark Zuckerberg's caw-handed reaction was just a normal response to Guinness
Where they land
Some defend his expression as a natural reaction to the drink
What they think
Most people pull that face on their first taste
Guinness is overrated and tastes like muck
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