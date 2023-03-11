Advertisement

Saturday 11 March 2023 Dublin: 10°C
# Academy Awards
QUIZ: How much do you know about these controversial Oscars moments?
4.8k
0
1 hour ago

THE ACADEMY AWARDS are no stranger to controversy.

When you put all the biggest egos and biggest wallets in show business in one room, something is bound to happen.

Only last year, the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap broke the internet, and helped to boost publicity massively for the awards.

Needless to say, organisers are probably hoping that a new controversy can bring in even higher ratings.

Tonight we’re asking you: How much do you know about these famous Oscars controversies?

In 2017, an awkward mixup with the envelope containing the Best Picture winner meant that the film La La Land was mistakenly read out as the winner. What film actually won the award?
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Moonlight

Despicable Me 3
Manchester by the Sea
It's possible, although extremely rare, for the votes for an Oscar to be tied and the award to be given to two actors. Which up-and-coming actress shocked viewers when she tied for Best Actress in 1969 with film veteran Katharine Hepburn?
Brigitte Bardot
Mia Farrow

Barbara Streisand
Sophia Loren
Why did many audience members refuse to clap when director Elia Kazan was presented an honourary Oscar for lifetime achievement in 1999?
He named names to the controversial House Un-American Activities Committee in the 1950s
He slapped Chris Rock

He had a feud with Stephen Spielberg
It was his 10th win in a row
Why did Roberto Benigni cause controversy (and confusion) when he won Best Actor in 1999?
He was in the bathroom when he was called onstage
He said he wanted to 'make love to everyone'

He called on US troops to leave Vietnam
He wore a Scream mask while accepting his award
Which actor boycotted the awards in 1973 and organised for his award to be accepted by Sacheen Littlefeather to protest Hollywood's portrayal of Native Americans?
Clint Eastwood
Marlon Brando

Laurence Olivier
Jack Nicholson
Why did 1974 Oscars host David Niven say 'Ladies and gentleman, that was almost bound to happen'?
He named the wrong winner
A stage light fell on his foot

His suit jacket ripped
A streaker ran across the stage
Who did Chris Rock compare Jada Pinkett Smith to during last year's Oscars, leading to the famous slap?
Blacc Chyna
Britney Spears

GI Jane
Kristen Stewart
What happened to Will Smith shortly after he slapped Chris Rock?
He was arrested
He won Best Actor

He was ejected from the ceremony
He apologised to Rock
Many critics and audience members expected Saving Private Ryan to win Best Picture at the 1999 Oscars and were shocked when the award went to a less critically favoured film. Which film won?
Patch Adams
Pulp Fiction

There's Something about Mary
Shakespeare in Love
South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker attended the 2000 Oscars in outfits similar to those worn by two female stars at the previous years ceremony. Who were they attempting to imitate?
Jennifer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow
Carmen Electra and Jennifer Anniston

Courtney Cox and Cameron Diaz
Kim Basinger and Gillian Anderson
Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
Send Tip or Correction
