QUIZ: How much do you know about these controversial Oscars moments?

THE ACADEMY AWARDS are no stranger to controversy.
When you put all the biggest egos and biggest wallets in show business in one room, something is bound to happen.
Only last year, the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap broke the internet, and helped to boost publicity massively for the awards.
Needless to say, organisers are probably hoping that a new controversy can bring in even higher ratings.
Tonight we’re asking you: How much do you know about these famous Oscars controversies?
