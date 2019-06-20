This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 20 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Transatlantic flight forced to divert to Shannon over 'abusive passenger'

The flight crew requested to divert to Dublin Airport to have a male passenger “off-loaded”.

By Patrick Flynn Thursday 20 Jun 2019, 10:24 PM
25 minutes ago 5,924 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4691756
File image of Lufthansa jet.
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland
File image of Lufthansa jet.
File image of Lufthansa jet.
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

A MAN HAS been arrested after a transatlantic flight was forced to divert to Shannon Airport this evening.

Lufthansa flight LH-412 was travelling from Munich, Germany to Newark, New Jersey and had just crossed the Irish coastline over Co Galway when the flight crew contacted air traffic controllers to report they had an “abusive passenger” on board.

The flight crew confirmed that they wished to divert to Dublin Airport to have a male passenger “off-loaded”.

The Airbus A350-900 jet made a U-turn west of Clifden and began to route towards Dublin but was unable to land there because the crew required a longer runway to cater for the extra weight they were carrying.

The crew turned around over the Irish Sea northeast of Dublin and diverted instead to Shannon Airport where the runway, at 3,200 metres or 3.25km long, is the longest in the country.

The flight landed safely at 7.11pm and was directed to a remote taxiway where airport authorities and Gardaí were waiting to board the plane.

The passenger was removed from the aircraft and taken to Shannon Garda station for questioning in relation to alleged breaches of the Air Navigation and Transport Act.

The man, believed to be a Polish national, is alleged to have been abusive to crew members while an assault is also alleged to have occurred.

A Garda spokesman confirmed: “Gardaí were waiting for the aircraft when it landed at Shannon Airport. A male passenger was removed from the aircraft and taken to Shannon Garda station for questioning in relation to an alleged incident on board.”

The man’s baggage was also taken off the plane before the flight could continue to Newark. The flight continued its journey at 9.25pm.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Patrick Flynn

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie