How I Spend My Money: We want to hear your top tips for saving and splurging

We’ve kicked off our second series of ‘How I Spend My Money’ and we want to hear from you.

By TheJournal.ie team Thursday 5 Sep 2019, 7:30 PM
DO YOU TRACK how you spend your money? Are you trying to find new ways to budget? Do you have top tips on how to manage your savings? We want to hear from you!

We’ve kicked off our second series of ‘How I Spend My Money’, which looks at how much our readers earn, how much they save and what they spend their money on over the course of one week.

For our new series we’re looking for readers who will keep a money diary for a week and share their tips and secrets to maintaining a healthy budget.

Do you have expenses you want to cut or what’s the main thing that impacts your finances?

Do you have tips for saving regularly or identifying potential spending triggers? Get in touch and let us know.

In series one, we published a range of money diaries from people across Ireland – including teachers, construction workers, Irish expats living abroad and students.

Related Read

30.01.19 How I Spend My Money: An Irish engineer in Toronto on €62,000 looking to put down roots and buy a house

Earlier this week, we kicked off our second series with a diary from a public policy worker on €91,000 who saves €1,000 a month and has recently purchased a home in Dublin. In her diary she identifies her spending triggers as well as her top tips for saving every month.

Now we want to hear from you! Are you a spender, a saver or a splurger? Get in touch at editor@thejournal.ie if you want to participate.

