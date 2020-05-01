This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 1 May, 2020
Roadmap to reopen Ireland due today as Trump claims evidence linking Chinese lab with virus: Today's Covid-19 Main Points

Here are the main points to know about Covid-19 in Ireland and around the world today.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 1 May 2020, 8:25 AM
59 minutes ago 8,765 Views 17 Comments
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A FURTHER 43 people in Ireland have died as a result of Covid-19, health officials confirmed last night. 

It brings the total number of deaths in Ireland, including probable deaths, to 1,232.

Additionally, 359 new cases of Covid-19 were announced, bringing the total number of confirmed cases here past the 20,000 mark to 20,612.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, meanwhile, is set to outline a roadmap for lifting Covid-19 restrictions today. 

A phased approach to doing so, however, is unlikely to kick in immediately despite speculation that some measures might be eased today. 

The expectation is that the public will be asked to continue with the restrictions – potentially for another two weeks.

However, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan indicated in a meeting with Cabinet ministers yesterday that the restrictions may need to be continued for a further three weeks.

At that meeting, Cabinet ministers pushed for Dr Holohan for an easing of restrictions with one minister saying the briefing had “no good news” and another describing it as “very grim”.

Cabinet will meet at 3pm today to discuss the recommendations and the plan to lift restrictions, with the Taoiseach expected to announce his decision afterwards, roughly around 6pm.

The Taoiseach is also due to appear on RTÉ’s The Late Late Show tonight where he will further explain the current position. 

Internationally, US President Donald Trump has claimed to have seen evidence that the coronavirus outbreak originated from an infectious disease laboratory in Wuhan.

Trump speculated that China could have unleashed Covid-19 on the world due to some kind of horrible “mistake”, and even put forward the idea the release was intentional.

Meanwhile, Russian’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

It comes as the country’s number of confirmed cases surged past 100,000 after its largest daily increase.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points:

  • US President Donald Trump has claimed to have seen evidence that the coronavirus outbreak originated from an infectious disease laboratory in Wuhan.
  • UN Secretary General António Guterres said he has been “shocked but not surprised” by the global response to the pandemic.
  • Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has announced he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
  • According to Johns Hopkins University data, more than a million people have now recovered from coronavirus infection
  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to deliver a “comprehensive plan” next week including ways in which people might travel to work and how children can go back to school or into childcare.
About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

