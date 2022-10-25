Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 25 October 2022
Advertisement

Russia and Belarus removed from Short Stay Visa Waiver Scheme

The scheme allows nationals of some countries to travel to Ireland from the UK without the need to obtain an Irish visa.

1 hour ago 5,833 Views 13 Comments
File photo of Russian president Vladimir Putin (r) and Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko.
File photo of Russian president Vladimir Putin (r) and Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

RUSSIA AND BELARUS have been removed from the Short Stay Visa Waiver Scheme.

The scheme allows nationals of some countries who have entered the UK on foot of certain UK short stay visas, to travel to Ireland without the requirement to obtain an Irish visa.

Russia and Belarus has today been removed from this list of countries that may avail of the scheme.

Announcing the change, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said: “The decision of the Russian Federation to invade Ukraine, and to recognise a number of non-government controlled areas, including Donetsk and Luhansk, as independent entities is a severe breach of international law.

“I have now signed a Statutory Instrument to remove Russia and Belarus from the list of countries who may avail of the Short Stay Visa Waiver Programme in light of the continued Russian aggression against Ukraine.”

The Department of Justice says Ireland currently assesses all visa applications from Russian nationals on a case by case basis.

It adds that checks are also carried out for any adverse immigration history or criminal record.

Minister McEntee also announced changes in relation to the Russian practise of issuing ordinary Russian passports to residents of non-government controlled areas in Ukraine and Georgia.

“The Government is clear that this is a grave infringement of international law and the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of both countries,” said McEntee.

“In alignment with the approach being taken by the Schengen Member States, Irish authorities will not recognise Russian passports issued in occupied foreign regions for the purpose of issuing visas and crossing external borders.”

The Department said this non-recognition of Russian passports issued in occupied foreign regions will not affect the asylum rights of any individual, or the right of any Ukrainian national who is entitled to Temporary Protection.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie