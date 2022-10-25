Russia and Belarus removed from Short Stay Visa Waiver Scheme

RUSSIA AND BELARUS have been removed from the Short Stay Visa Waiver Scheme.

The scheme allows nationals of some countries who have entered the UK on foot of certain UK short stay visas, to travel to Ireland without the requirement to obtain an Irish visa.

Russia and Belarus has today been removed from this list of countries that may avail of the scheme.

Announcing the change, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said: “The decision of the Russian Federation to invade Ukraine, and to recognise a number of non-government controlled areas, including Donetsk and Luhansk, as independent entities is a severe breach of international law.

“I have now signed a Statutory Instrument to remove Russia and Belarus from the list of countries who may avail of the Short Stay Visa Waiver Programme in light of the continued Russian aggression against Ukraine.”

The Department of Justice says Ireland currently assesses all visa applications from Russian nationals on a case by case basis.

It adds that checks are also carried out for any adverse immigration history or criminal record.

Minister McEntee also announced changes in relation to the Russian practise of issuing ordinary Russian passports to residents of non-government controlled areas in Ukraine and Georgia.

“The Government is clear that this is a grave infringement of international law and the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of both countries,” said McEntee.

“In alignment with the approach being taken by the Schengen Member States, Irish authorities will not recognise Russian passports issued in occupied foreign regions for the purpose of issuing visas and crossing external borders.”

The Department said this non-recognition of Russian passports issued in occupied foreign regions will not affect the asylum rights of any individual, or the right of any Ukrainian national who is entitled to Temporary Protection.