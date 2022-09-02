Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Friday 2 September 2022
Russia says UN experts' arrival at Ukraine nuclear site 'very positive'

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has faced repeated shelling in recent weeks.

By AFP Friday 2 Sep 2022, 12:35 PM
10 minutes ago 325 Views 2 Comments
Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE KREMLIN HAS said it viewed as “very positive” the arrival of inspectors from the UN atomic agency at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine.

“In general, we are very positive about the fact that, despite all the difficulties and problems… the commission arrived and started to work,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He added, however, that it was “too early” to evaluate the UN team’s work.

“The main thing is that the mission is there,” he said.

A team of inspectors led by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi yesterday visited Zaporizhzhia — Europe’s largest nuclear facility — that has been held by Russian troops since early March.

Kyiv and Moscow have blamed each other for repeated shelling of the plant that has raised fears of a possible nuclear incident.

Several members of the IAEA team remained at the plant after yesterday’s visit.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant — Europe’s largest nuclear facility — has faced repeated shelling in recent weeks, with Kyiv and Moscow blaming each other for the attacks, raising concerns of a possible incident.

Ukraine was the scene of the world’s worst nuclear disaster in 1986, when a reactor at the northern Chernobyl plant exploded and spewed radiation into the atmosphere.

