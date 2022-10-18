Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Tuesday 18 October 2022
Russian court rejects Alexei Navalny’s second prison sentence appeal

He is serving the sentence in a high-security prison.

By Press Association Tuesday 18 Oct 2022, 7:28 PM
54 minutes ago 2,347 Views 5 Comments
Navalny is seen on a TV screen as he appears via video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service in a courtroom of the Second Cassation Court of General Jurisdiction in Moscow
Image: Alexander Zemlianichenko via PA Images
Navalny is seen on a TV screen as he appears via video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service in a courtroom of the Second Cassation Court of General Jurisdiction in Moscow
Navalny is seen on a TV screen as he appears via video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service in a courtroom of the Second Cassation Court of General Jurisdiction in Moscow
Image: Alexander Zemlianichenko via PA Images

A COURT IN Russia has rejected imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s second appeal of a nine-year sentence.

The 46-year-old dissident is serving the sentence, handed to him in March on charges of fraud and contempt of court, in a high-security prison.

Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe, was arrested in January 2021 after returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

Russian authorities deny the charge.

He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for a parole violation the west has called politically motivated.

In March, he was sentenced to nine years in a separate case on charges of embezzling money that he and his foundation raised over the years and of insulting a judge during a previous trial.

Navalny has rejected the allegations as politically motivated.

His first appeal was rejected in May.

Navalny’s arrest last year triggered the biggest protests seen in Russia in recent years.

In response, Putin’s government unleashed a sweeping crackdown on his organisation, associates and supporters.

Several criminal cases have been launched against Navalny individually, leading his associates to suggest the Kremlin intends to keep him behind bars indefinitely.

