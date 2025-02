GARDAÍ HAVE COMPLETED a four-day search at a house in Meath as part of an investigation into the disappearance of Elizabeth Clarke, which was upgraded to a murder investigation last week.

The search was led by gardaí from the Meath Serious Crime Hub based at Navan Garda station, supported by the Meath Divisional Search team and Garda National Technical Bureau.

The results of the searches of the property in Navan are not being released for operational purposes, but Elizabeth’s family have been updated on developments in the case.

Elizabeth, a mother-of-two, was living in Meath with her family at the time of her disappearance in November 2013 when she was just 24-years-old.

She was officially reported missing by her family over a year later in January 2015.

The disappearance of Elizabeth has been the subject of a sustained Garda investigation, by the investigation team based at Navan Garda Station.

Gardaí carried out extensive previous enquiries, including house to house enquiries, land searches, canal and river searches assisted by the Garda Water Unit and Meath River Rescue.

There have been no sightings of Elizabeth in over ten years.

As a result of these extensive enquiries, gardaí have re-classified the investigation from a missing person investigation to a murder investigation.

A spokesperson said gardaí have been and continue to keep Elizabeth’s family fully updated in relation to this investigation and they have been informed of today’s developments.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with information in relation to the disappearance and murder of Elizabeth Clarke to come forward to the investigation team.

“Do not assume that An Garda Síochána either knows that information and/or that it has limited value,” said a spokesperson.

“Let the investigation team make that assessment.”

Given the time frame of this investigation, gardaí are asking the public that if they have any information in relation to the disappearance and murder of Elizabeth, and for some reason held back on information they may have had, to come forward.

The spokesperson added that anyone who comes forward “will be treated sensitively”.

The investigation team can be contacted at Navan Garda Station at 046 9036100, through a local Garda Station or the Garda Confidential telephone line 1800 666 111.