Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 30 April, 2019
Gardaí investigating after shots fired outside Dublin nightclub

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Tuesday 30 Apr 2019, 9:43 PM
Tuesday 30 Apr 2019, 9:43 PM
https://jrnl.ie/4613797
The entrance to the Red Cow Complex.
Image: Google Maps
The entrance to the Red Cow Complex.
The entrance to the Red Cow Complex.
Image: Google Maps

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses after shots were fired from a gun at the entrance to a nightclub in Clondalkin. 

Gardaí are investigating after a firearm was discharged close to the entrance of a nightclub at the Red Cow Complex on the Naas Road in Clondalkin early in the morning on Sunday.

Investigating gardaí said they are anxious to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of the Red Cow between midnight and 3.30am on Sunday last. 

Gardaí said they also want to speak to any taxi driver or other motorists who may have passed through the area during that time and may have dash cam footage. 

They also want to appeal to anyone who may have noticed a dark coloured Audi A3 hatchback car travelling by road in the general Clondalkin area between 2.30am and 3.30am.

Investigating Gardaí can be contacted at 01-6667600. The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

