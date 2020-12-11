Sofa Watch: Here it comes again, the Late Late country special

AS ANOTHER FRIDAY night rolls around, a bit of socially distant light banter might help to break up the monotony.

With a cold evening in store, there’s no better night to sit on the couch and watch some quality chat shows.

Here’s our latest round-up of talk show content from the week and what will be on this weekend. There should be plenty here to keep anyone occupied.

Ryan’s a little bit country

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, tonight, 9.35pm

The Late Late Show Country Music Christmas Special comes but once a year, but not every year is Dolly Parton a part of it.

The country legend will be dropping by via video chat to talk the highs and lows of her illustrious career, and her enduring friendship with Irish country star Margo.

No doubt Covid-19 will come up given she gave $1 million (€843,000) towards research which helped fund the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

Dolly’s pal Margo will be in studio alongside brother Daniel O’Donnell for a chat with Ryan and “some special musical performances sure to have viewers at home up on their feet”. Limber up now.

Continuing the plaudits for Parton, Una Healy, Cliona Hagan, and Claudia Buckley will be performing a tribute performance of a number of her greatest hits.

Nathan Carter and The Three Amigos will also be among the performers on the evening.

Also on tonight’s guestlist are Philomena Begley, Trudi Lalor, Barry Kirwan, and Mike Denver.

Noticeably missing from the official line-up is 2020′s breakout country star CMAT. Let’s hope she got a late (late) call today.

The Graham Norton Show, BBC One, tonight, 10.45pm

Everyone’s favourite Derry girl Nicola Coughlan will be joining Graham later to talk about her new Netflix period drama Bridgerton.

Among the other guests tonight: Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot, Strictly host Claudia Winkleman on her debut book; Comedian Jennifer Saunders; Marvel and Westworld star Tessa Thompson; and comedian Lee Mack on the new series of Not Going Out.

And if you haven’t heard, McFly is back together. They’ll be performing their single Tonight is the Night tonight.

Across the pond

The US news cycle is hard to keep up on in the best of times. In what seems like the worst of times, the discourse has gone from elections to vaccines to aliens.

A former Israeli space security chief came out this week claiming that extraterrestrial life exists, and Trump knows about it.

Naturally, Jimmy Kimmel didn’t shy away from this in his monologue, believing it can’t be true since Trump hasn’t bragged about it: “Nobody knows more about aliens than me.”

Kimmel also had Emily Blunt to promote Wild Mountain Thyme. The subject of accents in the movie didn’t come up (more on that here).

Despite the national backlash to her Irish accent, Blunt doesn’t appear to be holding a grudge against us, telling Kimmel about the beauty of the Irish countryside, and the time she toured the Guinness Storehouse aged 14.

This week marks the 45th anniversary of Bruce Springsteen version of Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, his only Christmas single. He told Jimmy Fallon that he’s never gotten around to doing a full Christmas album because he never feels like it. Same.

Fallon kept up the festive vibe all week, including this performance of Feliz Navidad by José Feliciano.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion told Stephen Colbert about her two mentors Beyonce and Jay-Z. Hova gives her “fun” advice while Beyonce gives her much more measured guidance.

If you were wondering how she felt about the hostility towards her single WAP, she said: “Them people crazy”.

Meanwhile, The Daily Show covered Trump abandoning a Medal of Freedom recipient when he abruptly walks out of the Oval Office during the ceremony, and played the game Don’t Say The Forbidden Phrase: President-elect.

Noah also took an enjoyable moment on the Daily Show to contrast Fox News’ coverage of Black Lives Matter protests vs recent ones in Staten Island, New York.

From The Archives

Taylor Swift has been treating her fans this year, dropping her second surprise album of the year today.

Here she is back in 2006 during her first radio interview talking about emailing fans back, 4-hour long meet and greats, and the coolness of social media.