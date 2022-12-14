Dublin hospital to pay staff next week despite fears over pre-Christmas paycheck

A DUBLIN PSYCHIATRIC hospital has completed a U-turn and said it will be able to pay pre-Christmas wages to its staff.

St John of God’s in Stillorgan said it had “resolved” an issue affecting salary payments and that its workforce will be paid next week on December 22.

Concerns were raised after management at St John of God’s in Stillorgan informed staff it would not be able to provide the paycheck to a wide variety of its workforce, from nurses to cleaners and caterers.

Staff were told this was due to “unforeseen circumstances” which it is understood was connected to a payroll issue.

One member of staff who contacted The Journal said “no further explanation” was given to workers.

“Nurses, doctors, care assistants, catering, cleaners. Nobody getting their monthly cheque that they were expecting to see them through the Christmas period and many already close to breaking point.”

However, when contacted, a spokesman for the hospital said it would be able to make the payment on 22 December “in line with normal practice”.

The spokesman’s full statement said: “Staff at SJOG Hospital have been informed that an issue in respect of salary payments has been resolved over the past 24 hours, and that salaries will now be paid on 22 December in line with normal practice.”