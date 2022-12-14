Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: -2°C Wednesday 14 December 2022
Advertisement

Dublin hospital to pay staff next week despite fears over pre-Christmas paycheck

The hospital said it had been able to resolve the issue in the last 24 hours.

15 minutes ago 1,889 Views 0 Comments
St John of God's in Stillorgan
St John of God's in Stillorgan
Image: Google Maps

A DUBLIN PSYCHIATRIC hospital has completed a U-turn and said it will be able to pay pre-Christmas wages to its staff. 

St John of God’s in Stillorgan said it had “resolved” an issue affecting salary payments and that its workforce will be paid next week on December 22. 

Concerns were raised after management at St John of God’s in Stillorgan informed staff it would not be able to provide the paycheck to a wide variety of its workforce, from nurses to cleaners and caterers. 

Staff were told this was due to “unforeseen circumstances” which it is understood was connected to a payroll issue.  

One member of staff who contacted The Journal said “no further explanation” was given to workers.

“Nurses, doctors, care assistants, catering, cleaners. Nobody getting their monthly cheque that they were expecting to see them through the Christmas period and many already close to breaking point.”

However, when contacted, a spokesman for the hospital said it would be able to make the payment on 22 December “in line with normal practice”. 

The spokesman’s full statement said: “Staff at SJOG Hospital have been informed that an issue in respect of salary payments has been resolved over the past 24 hours, and that salaries will now be paid on 22 December in line with normal practice.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie