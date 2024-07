A BILL THAT will strengthen laws against sexual offences and human trafficking as well as provide more protections to victims has been passed by both houses of the Oireachtas.

The Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Human Trafficking) Bill 2023 will afford a number of rights to victims of sexual offences such as ensured anonymity during their trial and access to legal representation when question about their sexual history.

Support mechanisms for victims of human trafficking, including the ratification of further UN Conventions to afford more rights to child victims, will also be introduced under the legislation.

Separately, the law ensures that those who are subject to military law, such as active members of the Irish Defence Forces, who are accused of committing a sexual offence are dealt with by An Garda Síochána and the civilian courts, rather than by courts-martial.

Advertisement

It also ensures that any character evidence submitted by the accused of committing a sexual offence is done so under oath or by way of affidavit – making it subject to perjury.

Justice minister Helen McEntee has welcomed the bill being passed by both houses of the Oireachtas this evening.

“This Bill protects the privacy of victims in court, and strengthens measures that protect victims from re-traumatisation and re-victimisation as they engage with the justice system during the investigation and prosecution of sexual offences,” she said.

Sinn Féin have previously said that amendments should be made to the new law to make sex-for-rent scenarios illegal.

Cian O’Callaghan, Social Democrats TD and party spokesperson on housing, has recently called on the Government to provide a timeframe for the introduction of such amendments and complementary legislation.