IRELAND

Irish veterans attending the National Day of Commemoration Ceremony in Kilmainham Hospital, held to honour all Irishmen and Irishwomen who died in past wars or on service with the United Nations. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

Spanish fans in Berlin celebrating on the streets ahead of tonight's European Championships final. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#TRUMP Donald Trump has released a new statement this morning in America and has called on Americans to “unite” and not allow “evil to win”.

#GERMANY A shooting in south-western Germany linked to a domestic dispute on Sunday left three dead and two wounded from the same family, police said.

#PALESTINE A senior Hamas official has said that the militant group is withdrawing from talks on a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict because of Israel’s “ongoing massacres against unarmed civilians” and its attitude in negotiations.

PARTING SHOT

Our English pals go into the European Championships final tonight and they may well not fumble it this time. Anyway we can only hope our gallant allies in Europe, the Spanish, stop them.

Will all that in mind we asked Peter Flanagan to tell us what it is like to be an Irish man living in the belly of the beast – England.

He writes: “It’s not easy being Irish in Britain during an international football tournament. A London pub during an England game is bleached in terrors. St. George’s flags pinned to the walls, the bloated faces diced with red crosses, the slurred chorus of football anthems.

“Imagine being an Ewok trapped on the Death Star, sobbing quietly into your green fur while a hammered Darth Vader prepares to explode another planet. That is what it feels like.

“A fight or flight response is triggered. In the same way that a cat can smell a storm, the Irish living in the UK could sense the coming of the Euros this year in our bones. That’s why so many of us can be found hiding in trees during the games, mewling and eating mice.”

To read the rest of his despatch and vicariously live his traumatic existence follow the link here.