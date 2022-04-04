#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 4 April 2022
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Niall O'Connor Monday 4 Apr 2022, 4:55 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #UKRAINE Ukrainian prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova said 410 civilian bodies have been recovered so far after a weekend of brutal attacks. For live, up to the minute, updates you can follow along live here.

2. #FINGLAS MURDER Gardaí investigating the murder of a man in Finglas, north Dublin, yesterday are investigating the victim’s link to a criminal feud

3. #LATEST FIGURES Public health officials have reported an additional 3,164 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland in the past 24 hours.

4. #RUSSIA Food ingredients giant Kerry Group says it is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus in response to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

5. #CARBON TAX Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that next month’s hike in Carbon Tax “is not as significant as the political debate around this would suggest”.  

