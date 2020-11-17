Teenager killed in collision involving truck in Cork city

A TEENAGER HAS been killed in a collision involving a truck in Cork this afternoon.

The incident happened on Sheares Street in Cork city at around 3:30pm.

The child was taken to Our Lady of Mercy Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place, while the scene is being preserved for a full forensic and technical examination by gardaí.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward, particularly road users who may have dash-cam footage and who were travelling in the area between 3.15pm and 3.45pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Anglesea garda station on 021 452 2000 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.