#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 17 November 2020
Advertisement

Teenager killed in collision involving truck in Cork city

The incident happened on Sheares Street at around 3:30pm.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 17 Nov 2020, 5:33 PM
48 minutes ago 11,181 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5270205
Sheares Street (file photo)
Image: Google Street View
Sheares Street (file photo)
Sheares Street (file photo)
Image: Google Street View

A TEENAGER HAS been killed in a collision involving a truck in Cork this afternoon.

The incident happened on Sheares Street in Cork city at around 3:30pm.

The child was taken to Our Lady of Mercy Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place, while the scene is being preserved for a full forensic and technical examination by gardaí.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward, particularly road users who may have dash-cam footage and who were travelling in the area between 3.15pm and 3.45pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Anglesea garda station on 021 452 2000 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie