The 5 at 5: Friday

1. #BORIS JOHNSON: The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms yesterday of a persistent cough and a fever.

2. #THE LATE LATE: Ryan Tubridy will not be presenting the Late Late Show this evening due to a “persistent cough” that has kept him from presenting his RTÉ Radio 1 programme, with the show presented instead tonight by Miriam O’Callaghan.

3. #NORTHERN IRELAND: Three new deaths from Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland, with the total number of cases rising to 275.

4. #PUBLIC TRANSPORT: Bus and train services will operate on reduced schedules, about 80% of normal capacity, from next week.

5 #FOREIGN AFFAIRS: The peruvian government has given Ireland the green light to fly over 130 Irish citizens out of Peru in the next few days.