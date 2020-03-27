This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 27 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Friday

Five stories, five minutes, five o’clock…

By Cónal Thomas Friday 27 Mar 2020, 4:55 PM
48 minutes ago 4,233 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5059992
Image: Shutterstock/Ondrej Prosicky
Image: Shutterstock/Ondrej Prosicky

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BORIS JOHNSON: The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms yesterday of a persistent cough and a fever. 

2. #THE LATE LATE: Ryan Tubridy will not be presenting the Late Late Show this evening due to a “persistent cough” that has kept him from presenting his RTÉ Radio 1 programme, with the show presented instead tonight by Miriam O’Callaghan

3. #NORTHERN IRELAND: Three new deaths from Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland, with the total number of cases rising to 275. 

4. #PUBLIC TRANSPORT:  Bus and train services will operate on reduced schedules, about 80% of normal capacity, from next week.

5 #FOREIGN AFFAIRS: The peruvian government has given Ireland the green light to fly over 130 Irish citizens out of Peru in the next few days.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie