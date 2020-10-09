The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #NORTHERN IRELAND: 1,080 further cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland over the past 24 hours.
2. #SCHOOLS: A mother has raised concerns about the contact tracing system after it took four days for the HSE to contact her daughter’s school when she was confirmed to have Covid-19.
3. #PATRICIA KELLY: The widow of the late founder of suicide prevention charity Console has appeared in court charged with fraudulent trading and money laundering over a ten year period.
4. #MID-TERM BREAK: No decision has been made on closing schools for longer than initially planned at the mid-term break.
5. #INFANTS: Modern babies are being born without wisdom teeth as humans continue to evolve at a rapid rate, a study has found.
