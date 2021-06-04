The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #PRESSURE MOUNTS: Members of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes have been sent a new invitation to appear before the Oireachtas Children’s Committee.
2. #ASTRAZENECA DOSES: The wait between receiving each dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine is to be reduced from 12 weeks to eight, it has been confirmed.
3. #HOUSING CRISIS: Fianna Fáil senators are introducing a private member’s motion to amend the Constitution to ensure that every citizen has the right to housing.
4. #LIMERICK SURGE: Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly are meeting with public health officials and local representatives in Limerick amid a spike of cases in the region.
5. #OUTDOOR SUMMER: Business owners in Dublin city centre have said that the installation of portable toilets and additional bins – ahead of large crowds expected over the weekend – isn’t a long-term solution to public disorder problems.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS