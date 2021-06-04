The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #PRESSURE MOUNTS: Members of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes have been sent a new invitation to appear before the Oireachtas Children’s Committee.

2. #ASTRAZENECA DOSES: The wait between receiving each dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine is to be reduced from 12 weeks to eight, it has been confirmed.

3. #HOUSING CRISIS: Fianna Fáil senators are introducing a private member’s motion to amend the Constitution to ensure that every citizen has the right to housing.

4. #LIMERICK SURGE: Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly are meeting with public health officials and local representatives in Limerick amid a spike of cases in the region.

5. #OUTDOOR SUMMER: Business owners in Dublin city centre have said that the installation of portable toilets and additional bins – ahead of large crowds expected over the weekend – isn’t a long-term solution to public disorder problems.