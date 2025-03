EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #GAZA DEMONSTRATION At least eight people participating in a vigil for the children and mothers of Gaza were arrested this morning outside Leinster House.

2. #IT’S FINE Apple and Meta are set to be fined by the EU this week under the new Digital Markets Act, in a move which will put a spotlight on ‘big tech’ during an intensifying trade war between the US and Europe.

3. #MARINE LE PEN A French court today threw Marine Le Pen’s 2027 bid for president into severe doubt, handing her a five-year ban on running for office after convicting her over a fake jobs scheme.

4. #NURSING HOMES New rules for nursing homes which will be implemented from today will allow nominated persons to visit a resident at all times, even during a pandemic.

5. #HOUSING TARGETS Housing minister James Browne will not “get into predictions” or estimates on the total number of social housing units built last year.