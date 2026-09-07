EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #TAX CUTS? Income tax cuts in Budget 2027 will only amount to “a few hundred euro”, Public Expenditure Minister Jack Chambers has said.

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2. #PUBLIC TRANSPORT A motion calling for the reversal of planned public transport fare increases is set to be passed at this evening’s Dublin City Council meeting.

3. #PLANE CRASH At least five people have died and five more were injured when an Amazon cargo plane overshot a runway as it landed at a Florida airport.

4. #OFF THE TOUR? Macklemore’s long-running support for Palestine has landed him at the centre of a row in the US after two appearances supporting Ed Sheeran.

5. #MUSEUM ROBBERIES A spate of museum robberies across Europe in recent years has prompted Irish institutions to reassess their security systems as they look to safeguard their precious artefacts.