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EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #TAX CUTS? Income tax cuts in Budget 2027 will only amount to “a few hundred euro”, Public Expenditure Minister Jack Chambers has said.
2. #PUBLIC TRANSPORT A motion calling for the reversal of planned public transport fare increases is set to be passed at this evening’s Dublin City Council meeting.
3. #PLANE CRASH At least five people have died and five more were injured when an Amazon cargo plane overshot a runway as it landed at a Florida airport.
4. #OFF THE TOUR? Macklemore’s long-running support for Palestine has landed him at the centre of a row in the US after two appearances supporting Ed Sheeran.
5. #MUSEUM ROBBERIES A spate of museum robberies across Europe in recent years has prompted Irish institutions to reassess their security systems as they look to safeguard their precious artefacts.
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