Evening Wrap

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

5.00pm, 7 Sep 2026
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EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day. 

1. #TAX CUTS? Income tax cuts in Budget 2027 will only amount to “a few hundred euro”, Public Expenditure Minister Jack Chambers has said. 

2. #PUBLIC TRANSPORT A motion calling for the reversal of planned public transport fare increases is set to be passed at this evening’s Dublin City Council meeting.

3. #PLANE CRASH At least five people have died and five more were injured when an Amazon cargo plane overshot a runway as it landed at a Florida airport. 

4. #OFF THE TOUR? Macklemore’s long-running support for Palestine has landed him at the centre of a row in the US after two appearances supporting Ed Sheeran.

5. #MUSEUM ROBBERIES A spate of museum robberies across Europe in recent years has prompted Irish institutions to reassess their security systems as they look to safeguard their precious artefacts.

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