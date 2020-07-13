The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL: Restaurants and pubs owners have called for guidance from the government in relation to customers who are not following the 14-day quarantine advice when they arrive in Ireland.

2. #ADRIAN DONOHOE: A man has appeared in court to deny that he murdered Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe or that he participated in the Credit Union robbery in 2013 that resulted in the garda being shot dead.

3. #PLANNING PERMISSION: A South Dublin development that proposes to build 200 social homes and almost 400 affordable homes to rent or buy has been given the green light by An Bord Pleanála.

4. #NO GO: Long-standing journalist Mary Kenny will no longer attend a literary festival in Roscommon next week after questioning the quarantine rules applying to her arrival from Britain.

5. #RIP: Tributes have been paid to actress Kelly Preston who has died aged 57.