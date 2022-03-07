The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #RUSSIAN EMBASSY: Gardaí have arrested a man after a truck was driven into the front gate of the Russian Embassy in Dublin. A video, obtained by The Journal, showed the driver saying that he was doing it for the people of Ukraine and said he was upset by the scenes of a family who were killed in Irpin last night.

2. #REFUGEES: The Taoiseach called on Irish people to “do everything we possibly can” to support Ukrainian people arriving in Ireland following Russia’s invasion of their country.

3. #COST OF LIVING: Global crude oil prices spiked to their highest levels since 2008 this morning, heightening pressure on the Government to move to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel.

Advertisement

4. #COURTS: A mother and father who engaged in the “savage” abuse of their daughter, “destroyed” her and left her with a catastrophic brain injury, have been jailed for 14 years.

5. #RAIN WARNING: Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind and rain warning for the entire country from 4am-3pm tomorrow.