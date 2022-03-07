The 5 at 5: Monday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #RUSSIAN EMBASSY: Gardaí have arrested a man after a truck was driven into the front gate of the Russian Embassy in Dublin. A video, obtained by The Journal, showed the driver saying that he was doing it for the people of Ukraine and said he was upset by the scenes of a family who were killed in Irpin last night.
2. #REFUGEES: The Taoiseach called on Irish people to “do everything we possibly can” to support Ukrainian people arriving in Ireland following Russia’s invasion of their country.
3. #COST OF LIVING: Global crude oil prices spiked to their highest levels since 2008 this morning, heightening pressure on the Government to move to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel.
4. #COURTS: A mother and father who engaged in the “savage” abuse of their daughter, “destroyed” her and left her with a catastrophic brain injury, have been jailed for 14 years.
5. #RAIN WARNING: Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind and rain warning for the entire country from 4am-3pm tomorrow.
