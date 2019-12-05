The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #EVERYTHING’S PEACHY: The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is to proceed with articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump.

2. #GAINING TRACTION: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he sympathises with farmers who are staging a protest over beef prices outside an Aldi distribution centre in Naas.

3. #SKY’S THE LIMIT: The chairman of the board of the National Children’s Hospital said that the construction of the hospital “could cost anything”.

4. #HOMEWARD BOUND: Hundreds of people have gathered in Dublin today to protest against homelessness and demand greater government action on the issue.

5. #BETTER LEAVE RIGHT NOW: Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has attacked the three MEPs who’ve quit his party to instead back the Conservative Party, including Annunziata Rees-Mogg.