The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BAPTISM OF FIRE: Paul Givan of the DUP has been installed as new First Minister of Northern Ireland, amid ructions among the DUP over the British Government’s promise to pass an Irish Language Act by September.

2. #RIP: Horse Sport Ireland has expressed its “deepest sympathies” to the family of 15-year-old Tiggy Hancock, who died yesterday during an exercise event at an equestrian centre in Dublin.

3. #COVID VACCINES: The vaccine portal for people aged 35-39 to register for their Covid-19 vaccine will open on Sunday.

4. #DEATH: Gardaí are appealing for witnesses regarding the discovery of the body of a man aged in his thirties at Ormond Quay Lower in Dublin City today.

5. #COURTS: Sinn Féin Senator Lynn Boylan has lodged a High Court case against the Government over the controversial trade deal between the EU and Canada CETA.