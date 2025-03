EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #STABBING An 11-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed during an incident at a primary school this morning.

2. #SPEAKING RIGHTS Taoiseach Micheál Martin has accused the Opposition of playing up to the media in relation to the speaking rights row, telling them it is “time to cop on”.

3. #EU Ireland will be incentivised to “massively boost” spending on military capability and defence systems, as the EU enters an “era of rearmament”, under plans announced by the European Commission President today.

4. #WILDLIFE The world’s largest iceberg appears to have run aground roughly 70 kilometres from a remote Antarctic island, potentially sparing the crucial wildlife haven from being hit, a research organisation said today.

5. #CLIMATE ACT Ireland could face up to €26 billion in extra payments within the EU if it doesn’t act swiftly to avoid missing legally binding climate targets, a new report has warned the government.