The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GUILTY: Both Boy A and Boy B were found guilty of the murder of 14-year-old Ana Kriegel by a jury of 14 people following a seven week trial.

2. #FINGLAS: Gardaí have carried out searches at a number of properties in Dublin as part of investigations in gangland crime.

3. #EXTRADITION: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam apologized for the political unrest that resulted from the proposed extradition bill but refused to resign from her role.

4. #CORK: Camogie star Aishling Thompson pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman in a nightclub in Cork city last year.

5. #MISSING: Gardaí have appealed for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old from Cork.