The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ATTACK: Gardaí in Dublin are investigating an assault in which a Muslim teenager was egged, physically assaulted and allegedly had her hijab removed by a gang of teenagers in Dublin.

2. #BROADBAND: An Oireachtas committee is to recommend that the national broadband network remain in public ownership.

3. #BREXIT: Tánaiste Simon Coveney has “conveyed disappointment” with Boris Johnson’s letter to the EU, which was released last night.

4. #BRAZIL: A gunman holding a busload of passengers hostage in Rio de Janeiro has been shot dead by police.

5. #CLAMPED: Figures provided by Dublin City Council show a total of 23,383 vehicles were clamped for illegal parking in the first six months of 2019.