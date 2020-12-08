#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 8 December 2020
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 8 Dec 2020, 4:53 PM
28 minutes ago 869 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5292479
Image: Shutterstock/rattiya lamrod
Image: Shutterstock/rattiya lamrod

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #THE VACCINE: The Government has revealed the strategy for administering the Covid-19 vaccine to the Irish population, breaking  society down into 15 priority groups.

2. #BREXIT: Details of the trade talks continue to ebb out from politicians and reporters, as the UK and EU announce an agreement “in principle” on how to implement the Withdrawal Agreement. 

3. #ROLLOUT: A nurse became the first person on the island of Ireland to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine this morning

4. #DUBLIN: A man in his 40s has been arrested in relation to the murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods earlier this year.

5. #IT ADDS UP: Ireland has been named the highest performing EU country in mathematics at both fourth class at primary level and second year in post-primary.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie