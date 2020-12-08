The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #THE VACCINE: The Government has revealed the strategy for administering the Covid-19 vaccine to the Irish population, breaking society down into 15 priority groups.

2. #BREXIT: Details of the trade talks continue to ebb out from politicians and reporters, as the UK and EU announce an agreement “in principle” on how to implement the Withdrawal Agreement.

3. #ROLLOUT: A nurse became the first person on the island of Ireland to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine this morning.

4. #DUBLIN: A man in his 40s has been arrested in relation to the murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods earlier this year.

5. #IT ADDS UP: Ireland has been named the highest performing EU country in mathematics at both fourth class at primary level and second year in post-primary.