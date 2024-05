EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #ROAD DEATHS Two teenagers have died following a road traffic collision in the Doogary Road area of Omagh, Co Tyrone last night.

2. #WAR CRIMES Israeli leaders have urged allies to reject efforts to use the International Criminal Court against their country over its assault on Gaza, warning of a threat to democracies everywhere.

3. #MOUNT ST The makeshift encampment surrounding the International Protection Office on Mount Street in Dublin, where 200 asylum seekers have been living in tents, has been cleared this morning by government agencies.

4. #TINA SATCHWELL Richard Satchwell, who is charged with murdering his wife after the discovery of her body buried beneath the stairwell of their Cork home, will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court in April next year.

5. #PARK IT Dublin Airport now seeking to become the summer operators of the defunct QuickPark commercial car park after their bid to buy the facility was blocked by the competitions watchdog last month.