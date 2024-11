EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #BALLYFIN DEMESNE A man has ben arrested following the death of a man at an exclusive five star hotel in Co Laois.

2. #SILVERSTRAND A major search operation resumed today to locate a woman missing off Silverstrand in Galway Bay.

3. #HOUSING CRISIS Average rents are 43% higher than pre-Covid levels, and rents nationwide have increased for the 15th consecutive quarter.

4. #CHRISTMAS DAY Students from colleges in Limerick have gathered in the city centre to take part in annual ‘Christmas Day’ celebrations.

5. #CLIMATE DEBATE The Green Party and the Labour Party have both hit out at RTÉ for its failure to host a televised debate on climate change as part of its election coverage.