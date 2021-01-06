The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LEVEL 5: The Government has announced details of new restrictions and closures under Level 5.

2. #APPROVAL: The EU’s Medicines regulator granted authorisation for the use of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine paving the way for its rollout in Ireland.

3. #WRAP UP: Met Éireann has issued two weather warnings for the entire country as cold and snowy conditions continue tonight.

4. #HELEN MCENTEE: The Justice Minister has tested positive for Covid-19 and said she is self-isolating in line with HSE guidance.

5. #JON OSSOFF: The second Democratic candidate running for a Senate seat in Georgia has claimed victory, with 98% of the votes counted.