The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #VACCINATION: Older people will be “preferentially” given the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines – from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna – rather than the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, the HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry has said.
2. #DUBLIN: A woman who was stabbed in the IFSC area in Dublin city on 20 January has died from her injuries.
3. #CHILDREN ACT: A ban on naming a child murder victim once someone has been charged with the offence has been described as “absurd” and unfair on the victim’s families, the Dáil has heard.
4. #IRISH SEA: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that his government is considering invoking Article 16 of the Protocol to unilaterally stop Brexit-related checks between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
5. #HOSPITALISATIONS: There has been a slight reduction in the number of Covid-19 patients in Irish hospitals, however over 500 people are receiving critical care.
