GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Emigration

1. Almost 1 in 10 people aged between 18 and 34 say they are actively planning to emigrate from Ireland.

A poll by The Journal and Ireland Thinks found that 8% of young people in Ireland are planning to leave the country, while one-third of the age group say that they are considering it.

Smoking laws

2. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will today ask cabinet to back landmark legislation raising the minimum legal age of sale for tobacco products from 18 to 21.

Climate Targets

3. Urgent action is needed from the Irish government in order to meet its 2030 electricity capacity targets, the Climate Change Advisory Council has said.

Spanish elections

4. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s Socialists won a clear victory in Sunday’s Catalan regional election, in which Carles Puigdemont and fellow separatists lost their majority after 10 years in power.

Social Democrats

5. The Sunday Times has reported that former members of the Social Democrats party said it used non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) for branch officials. All other parties said they did not ask members or officials to sign NDAs, while Sinn Féin did not respond.

Local Councillor attacked

6. Fingal councillor Tania Doyle said she was attacked while putting up posters by a man that punched her in the head, and threw punches at her husband. Doyle, and independent councillor, has said she is unsure she will stay in politics after the attack.

Asylum seeker supports

7. The Government will review payments made to asylum seekers and make a decision in the coming weeks, according to Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe. He told reporters yesterday that Taoiseach Simon Harris had asked for the review to be conducted quickly, with the aim of bringing Ireland more in line with other EU countries.

Russian invasion of Ukraine

8. Russian forces have taken four more villages in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region while across the border in the Russian town of Belgorod, it said yesterday. Rescue workers tried to save people stuck in the rubble of a residential building hit in a Ukrainian strike that killed five people.