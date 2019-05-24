This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 24 May 2019, 7:57 AM
Image: Shutterstock/I love coffee
Image: Shutterstock/I love coffee

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ELECTIONS: Voting is underway across the country to elect new Members of European Parliament and local councillors.

2. #STANDING DOWN: UK Prime Minister Theresa May is set to announce her resignation date later today triggering a leadership contest within the Tory party. 

3. #DENIED: The Bernard Shaw pub in Dublin has been refused permission by An Bord Pleanála to continue operating its iconic exterior beer garden and dining area. 

4. #HARVEY WEINSTEIN: The disgraced Hollywood producer has reportedly reached a $44 million settlement with his alleged accusers. 

5. #VIRUS: Incidents of the Rotavirus disease – one of the most common viral infections in children in Ireland – have fallen by 72% since the introduction of the vaccine in 2016.

6. #EU ARMY: Irish MEPs have recently been raising concerns about a future ‘EU army’. In our latest ‘The Explainer‘ podcast we explored just what that means. 

7. #BEES: Researchers in Galway have launched a new survey inviting people to report sightings of wild honey bee colonies across Ireland during the summer months.

8. #FORECAST: Today will start cloudy but sunny spells will develop in the afternoon and evening. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

