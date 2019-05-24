The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ELECTIONS: Voting is underway across the country to elect new Members of European Parliament and local councillors.

2. #STANDING DOWN: UK Prime Minister Theresa May is set to announce her resignation date later today triggering a leadership contest within the Tory party.

3. #DENIED: The Bernard Shaw pub in Dublin has been refused permission by An Bord Pleanála to continue operating its iconic exterior beer garden and dining area.

4. #HARVEY WEINSTEIN: The disgraced Hollywood producer has reportedly reached a $44 million settlement with his alleged accusers.

5. #VIRUS: Incidents of the Rotavirus disease – one of the most common viral infections in children in Ireland – have fallen by 72% since the introduction of the vaccine in 2016.

6. #EU ARMY: Irish MEPs have recently been raising concerns about a future ‘EU army’. In our latest ‘The Explainer‘ podcast we explored just what that means.

7. #BEES: Researchers in Galway have launched a new survey inviting people to report sightings of wild honey bee colonies across Ireland during the summer months.

8. #FORECAST: Today will start cloudy but sunny spells will develop in the afternoon and evening.

