Dublin: 7 °C Monday 1 April, 2019
The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 1 Apr 2019, 7:56 AM
Image: Shutterstock/I love coffee
Image: Shutterstock/I love coffee

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT: MPs are due to hold another round of votes today to break the deadlock as Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to make a guest appearance on Eastenders in a last-ditch attempt to save her Brexit deal. 

2. #RUBBISH: Environment Minister Richard Bruton has announced additional funding of €3 million to help combat illegal dumping across the country. 

3. #MAYO: A man in his 60s has died in a fatal road traffic collision in Co Mayo, gardaí have said. 

4. #STUDENTS: JUST OVER 80% of students living in privately-operated purpose-built student accommodation in Dublin city centre are international students, a new survey has shown. 

5. #LOS ANGELES: US rapper Nipsey Russell has been shot dead outside his clothes store in Los Angeles. 

6. #FINIAN MCGRATH: The junior minister has withdrawn comments he made in an interview with a Sunday newspaper around political policing, after he came in for strong criticism from his Cabinet colleagues. 

7. TURKEY: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) has suffered a blow in the country’s local election with the ruling party set to lose the capital Ankara.

8. #WRAP UP: It’s set to be a cold start to April, Met Éireann has forecast, with temperatures dipping as low as 0 degrees tonight. 

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

