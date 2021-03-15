The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #EYES RIGHT: Today we launched a four-part series by Noteworthy and The Journal on the growth of far-right ideology on Irish online networks, its influence and impact on real-life protests and events and the political endgame for some of its proponents.

2. #DEPORTATIONS: Figures from the Department of Justice show that there were 601 deportations effected in the period between 2018 and 2020.

3. #COLLISION BROTHERS: Online payments firm Stripe founded by Irish brothers Patrick and John Collison is to create more than 1,000 jobs in Ireland over the next five years.

4. #WELCOME WALRUS: An Arctic Walrus has washed up on the rocks at Valentia Island in Kerry.

5. #SARAH EVERARD: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will discuss ways to protect women and girls from violence with the head of the Metropolitan Police amid a storm of criticism over the force’s handling of a vigil in memory of Sarah Everard.

6. #MAYO: Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a serious road traffic collision involving a motorcycle that occurred at Glenisland, Co Mayo yesterday.

7. #CANBERRA: Australians have rallied in the country’s capital and other cities to demand justice for women and call out misogyny and dangerous workplace cultures as the government reels from two rape allegations.

8. #ASTRAZENECA: The number of doses to be administered in Ireland this week has been reduced by more than a third of the original plan due to the pause in the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

9. #THE GRAMMYS: Pop megastar Beyoncé made Grammys history last night at the music industry’s top awards gala, while there was disappointment for Irish band Fontaines D.C.