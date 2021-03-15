#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Monday 15 March 2021
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Monday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 15 Mar 2021, 8:58 AM
1 hour ago 3,612 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5381673
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

Updated 8 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #EYES RIGHT: Today we launched a four-part series by Noteworthy and The Journal on the growth of far-right ideology on Irish online networks, its influence and impact on real-life protests and events and the political endgame for some of its proponents.

2. #DEPORTATIONS: Figures from the Department of Justice show that there were 601 deportations effected in the period between 2018 and 2020.

3. #COLLISION BROTHERS: Online payments firm Stripe founded by Irish brothers Patrick and John Collison is to create more than 1,000 jobs in Ireland over the next five years. 

4. #WELCOME WALRUS: An Arctic Walrus has washed up on the rocks at Valentia Island in Kerry. 

5. #SARAH EVERARD: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will discuss ways to protect women and girls from violence with the head of the Metropolitan Police amid a storm of criticism over the force’s handling of a vigil in memory of Sarah Everard.

6. #MAYO: Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a serious road traffic collision involving a motorcycle that occurred at Glenisland, Co Mayo yesterday. 

7. #CANBERRA: Australians have rallied in the country’s capital and other cities to demand justice for women and call out misogyny and dangerous workplace cultures as the government reels from two rape allegations.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #ASTRAZENECA: The number of doses to be administered in Ireland this week has been reduced by more than a third of the original plan due to the pause in the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

9. #THE GRAMMYS: Pop megastar Beyoncé made Grammys history last night at the music industry’s top awards gala, while there was disappointment for Irish band Fontaines D.C. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie