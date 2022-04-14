#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 14 April 2022
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Thursday

Simon Coveney in Kyiv, Sligo murder investigations continue, and migraine care to be rolled out nationally.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 14 Apr 2022, 8:51 AM
59 minutes ago 1,412 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5738665
Image: Shutterstock/Nitr
Image: Shutterstock/Nitr

Updated 7 minutes ago

GOOD MORNING ALL.

Here’s all the news that you need to know this morning.

1. Simon Coveney is in Kyiv

Simon Coveney is travelling to Kyiv today, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The Foreign Affairs Minister is to meet his two counterparts – Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, and will travel to areas directly affected by the Russian invasion.

The Department said that Coveney’s visit to Kyiv will be the first by any foreign minister on the UN Security Council since the war began.

2. War crime of rape

Evidence of rape by Russian soldiers is growing in Ukraine as the International Criminal Court investigates suspected war crimes. It comes after three European countries - Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden – sent €2.5 million to the International Criminal Court towards the investigation into war crimes in Ukraine.

3. Michael Snee’s murder

A man aged in his early 20s arrested yesterday by gardaí investigating the murder of Michael Snee remains in custody, and is expected to be questioned later today.

4. Teenager killed in Kilkenny

A teenager has been killed and two youths have been hospitalised in a single-vehicle crash in Co Kilkenny. Emergency services attended the collision at Dowling in Piltown after 8pm.

5. Splitting headache

A new support pathway for patients with headaches or migraines is to be rolled out across ten sites nationally, following a successful pilot that reduced the number of repeat visits patients had to make to hospitals.

The pilot, which was carried out in three neurology centres in Galway University Hospital, Tallaght University Hospital and St James’s Hospital in Dublin, also partnered with the Migraine Association of Ireland to include additional services such as peer support groups and help with self-care and symptoms management.

6. Boris Johnson’s crumbling government

Boris Johnson’s battle to remain in power has been hit by the resignation of a justice minister, who warned the scale and nature of breaches of coronavirus rules in Downing Street are inconsistent with the rule of law.

 Conservative peer David Wolfson said he had “no option” other than to resign over the “repeated rule-breaking, and breach of the criminal law, in Downing Street”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

It comes as further pressure is put on members of Johnson’s government over their tax status in the UK – after Rishi Sunak’s wife came under the spotlight, Sajid Javid is now being scrutinised over his ‘non-dom’ status.

7. Opinion poll

An Ipsos/Irish Times opinion poll has indicated that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have made gains since December, but a huge gap still remains between them and Sinn Féin.

Sinn Féin remain top of the poll at 33% (down 2 percentage points), Fianna Fáil are on 23% (up 3 points), Fine Gael on 22% (up 2 points), Labour are on 4% (no change) and the Green Party are on 3% (down 2).

8. 300 new jobs

Medical device-maker Boston Scientific has announced plans to invest €100 million in its Galway campus, adding 300 jobs to the operation. Boston Scientific says it exports nearly four million medical devices from Galway every year, including heart stents and valves, vascular balloons and oesophagal stents.

9. In case you missed it

Last night, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly ordered an external review into the abandoned secondment of Dr Tony Holohan to an appointment at Trinity College “to examine learnings and recommendations that could inform future such initiatives”.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie