Corporate tax receipt warning

1. The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (IFAC) warned the next coalition to be cautious when it comes to the country’s “extraordinary” corporate tax receipts.

The IFAC said that budget policy by the outgoing government has “lost its anchor” and that just three companies account for over a third of the State’s corporate tax receipts, with a hit to one of these firms potentially resulting in “substantial falls”.

Government formation talks

2. Post-election government formation talks are set to continue today, with Independent TDs expected to play a role in the next coalition.

Here’s what the newly-elected TD’s have said about joining a government.

South Korea latest

3. South Korean police have begun investigating President Yoon Suk Yeol for alleged “insurrection” over his declaration of martial law.

Yoon, meanwhile, is still clinging to power, with his party announcing they will oppose an impeachment motion set for Saturday.

French government in chaos

4. French lawmakers have voted to oust the government of Prime Minister Michel Barnier after just three months in office in a move which deepens a political crisis in the country.

President Emmanuel Macron has since refused calls to resign.

NYPD manhunt

5. New images have been released by the New York City Police Department, as the hunt continues for the shooter who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Gaza airstrike

6. 20 people, including five children, killed by Israeli strike on displacement camp in Gaza.

The Israeli military claimed it had targeted “senior Hamas terrorists… in the humanitarian area in Khan Younis”.

Trump election interference case

7. Donald Trump has asked a Georgia appeals court to throw out the only remaining criminal prosecution facing him as he prepares to return to the White House.

The US president-elect’s attorney said the indictment accusing Trump of seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia should be dismissed now that he is set to return to office.

The outlook

8. Rain, heavy in places, will spread eastwards across Ireland today and will gradually clear during the afternoon, Met Éireann says.

Highest temperatures today will be 8 to 13 degrees.

McGregor case costs

9. The High Court will hold a hearing later this morning where it is expected to rule on legal costs for the civil case brought against Conor McGregor by Nikita Hand.

Last month, McGregor was deemed liable for the assault on Nikita Hand in a Dublin hotel in 2018 with the jury awarding the victim over €248,000 in damages.