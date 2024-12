GOOD MORNING. HERE’S everything you need to know as another day gets underway.

Stuck in Gaza

1. A talented scientist from Gaza who was awarded a research role at Trinity College Dublin is asking the Irish government for help escaping the besieged strip of land.

Dominique Pelicot

2. The French man who has admitted to enlisting dozens of strangers to rape his heavily-sedated wife faces being jailed for up to 20 years as the court issues its verdicts after a three-month trial that shocked France and resonated around the world.

International Protection Applications

3. Ireland’s human rights watchdog has asked the Minister for Justice to clarify why she announced a temporary pause on the issuing of final decisions on International Protection applications for people from Syria.

High Court

4. The High Court will rule later today on the State’s plans to house up to 1,000 men at a recently formed international protection centre in Athlone.

Yemen

5. Israel has struck ports and energy infrastructure used by the Houthi rebel group in Yemen after intercepting a missile fired from the country, warning Huthi leaders it “will reach you too.”

Ireland’s Fittest Families

6. RTÉ has confirmed that the latest season of Ireland’s Fittest Family will air next month after the show was postponed in October following the death of a 15-year-old contestant days before it was set to air.

Acts of genocide

7. Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of committing “acts of genocide” in the Gaza Strip by damaging water infrastructure and cutting off supplies to civilians, calling on the international community to impose targeted sanctions.

New Lord Mayor

8. Fine Gael Councillor Emma Blain has been elected as the new Lord Mayor of Dublin.