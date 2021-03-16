The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #EYES RIGHT: Part Four of an investigation by Noteworthy and The Journal on the growth of far-right ideology on Irish online networks looks at the growth of activity on messaging app Telegram.

2. #LEO VARADKAR: Fine Gael, despite mutterings of deep unhappiness at the leaking of a confidential report and the damage it has done to the party, are sticking by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

3. #FLU VACCINE: 120,000 doses of the flu vaccine for children were destroyed after the uptake rate among this age group was lower than anticipated in Ireland.

4. #ST PATRICK’S DAY: An Garda Síochána is asking people to stay at home this St Patrick’s Day as 2,500 gardaí are to be deployed across the country.

5. #AUSTRALIA: Newc Corp and Facebook have announced new pay deals for news in Australia three weeks after the government passed laws that would make digital giants help cover the costs of journalism.

6. #NORTH KOREA: Kim Jong Un’s sister has criticised the United States and South Korea for holding military exercises in North Korea’s first comments towards Joe Biden’s administration.

7. #NPHET: Health officials last night sounded a warning as the country heads into St Patrick’s Day after reporting 575 new cases of Covid-19.

8. #DUBLIN: A man and a woman have been arrested and two young children have been taken to safety after a car failed to stop for Gardaí in Dublin.