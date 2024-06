GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Teething aids

1. Ireland’s consumer protection watchdog has stopped several distributors from selling amber jewellery as teething aids, citing serious dangers posed to babies and small children.

PSNI investigation

2. A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Co Down.

Fatal collision

3. A man in his 40s has died following road traffic incident in Co Clare yesterday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ceasefire efforts

4. The United States is seeking assistance from the United Nations in pursuing a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, after previous failed attempts.

Murder in Mexico

5. The mayor of a town in western Mexico was killed on Monday, the regional government said, barely 24 hours after Claudia Sheinbaum was elected the Latin American country’s first woman president.

Cocaine seizure

6. Around €305,000 worth of cocaine has been seized by gardaí from a house in Coolock, Dublin 17.

Genocide case

7. Palestinian officials, on behalf of the State of Palestine, have applied for permission to join South Africa’s case at the top UN court accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza.

Hunter Biden

8. Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, went on trial today on gun charges in a historic first prosecution of a sitting president’s child.