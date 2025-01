GOOD MORNING.

Shein for charity

1. Irish charity shops are seeing an influx of donations of garments bought from the fast fashion brand Shein, many of which have never been worn and still have tags on.

Conviction dodged

2. Donald Trump would have been convicted for his alleged effort to overturn the result of the 2020 election if he hadn’t been elected four years later, said a report by then special counsel Jack Smith published by US media early Tuesday.

Insurance claims

3. The number of personal injuries claims and the value of claims is down, the Injuries Resolution Board reports.

Musk’s portfolio

4. Chinese officials are exploring a potential sale of US TikTok operations to billionaire Elon Musk as the video-sharing platform faces an American law requiring imminent Chinese divestment.

PSNI

5. Police in Northern Ireland have arrested a man who is wanted in Germany in relation to child sex offences against.

Ukraine

6. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he spoke with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and discussed the idea of Western “contingents” being deployed to Ukraine.

Oganised crime

7. Gardaí have arrested a man in his 30s following searches carried out yesterday as part of an investigation into organised crime in Limerick city.

Conor McGregor

8. Solicitors for Nikita Hand are seeking an injunction to stop Conor McGregor from publishing CCTV footage that was shown in court during her civil case against the MMA star.